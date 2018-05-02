Passengers to get sanitizers, soaps, masks through vending machines at Nagpur Stn

Nagpur: Following Covid-19 pandemic, a lesser number of trains being run by Indian Railways. Only the needy people are travelling by the trains for various destinations. For the safety of these passengers and also curb spread of the virus, Central Railway has installed two automated vending machines at Nagpur Station.

The two vending machines will dispense hand sanitizers, soaps, body lotions, face mask etc to bonafide passengers after inserting certain amount of money. Thus, one would need a confirmed ticket to purchase face masks or hand sanitizer from the dispenser machine. The move is aimed at preventing the deadly COVID-19 infection among passengers.

The facility has been made avaialble by Central Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Somesh Kumar. The department has negotiated an agreement with a private firm. After a passenger inserts money, he or she will receive personal care products including hand sanitizers, soaps, body lotions, face mask, talcum powder etc. The automated dispenser machines, however, only accept currency notes and not other options including coins, debit cards, credit cards, net banking, etc. Also, the balance amount is refunded by the dispenser machine to the customer.

The vending machines were inaugurated on Friday in the presence of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krushnath Patil, Assistant Divisional Commercial Manager Vijay Thool, Commercial Inspector Taraprasad Acharya and other officials.