Horrific mishap: Speeding truck rams car at traffic signal on Mankapur Ring Road

Advertisement



Nagpur: A horrific road accident occurred on the Mankapur Ring Road in Nagpur on Friday morning when a speeding truck rammed into a car that was halted at a traffic signal. The impact pushed the car into another truck standing in front, crushing it between the two heavy vehicles. The car driver sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was stationary at the red signal when the truck approached at high speed from behind and slammed into it. The severe impact caused the car to collide with the truck ahead, leaving it completely mangled between the two trucks. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, clearly showing the intensity of the crash.

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon being alerted, Mankapur police and an emergency ambulance rushed to the scene. The injured driver was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors have said his condition is now stable.

Police have seized both trucks and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings indicate overspeeding and reckless driving by the truck driver as the likely reasons.

Local residents have demanded stricter traffic management measures on the Ring Road, including strict enforcement of speed limits to prevent such accidents in the future.