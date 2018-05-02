Advertising competition held at Tip Top Convent

Nagpur: The pre-primary wing of Tip Top Convent recently an unique advertising competition under its parent-child activity programme recently..

The unique concept of organising advertising competition for students and their parents is a brainchild of Director of Tip Top Convent Mrs Preeti Siras, who always encouraged staff, kids, parents as well as Grand Parents to perform such unique celebrations .

Master Saayuj Narale bagged first prize for his advertise on Gayatri Mantra Book while Miss Tashvi Diware bagged second prize for her advertise of Cleanliness drive (Swachhata Abhiyan). Miss Radha Milmile got third prize for her advertise on Dabur Honey while Miss Zinneea Kamble (Girl Child Education) and Sonakshi Ingle were awarded consolation prizes.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of young advertising professional Mr Amar Aney who was chief guest on the occasion. School Principal Mrs Ketaki Siras was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion students of afternoon batch presented skit on Girl Child education Padhega India toh Badhega India while teachers of pre- primary presented jingles and skits on Amul , Dabur (Swadeshi) and Nirma.

Pre-primary staff of Tip Top Convent took special efforts to uphold the programme.

Large number of Nursery students and their parents especially attended and participated in the programme.