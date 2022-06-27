Eknath Shinde calls strategy meeting at 2 pm

Advertisement
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2 pm at the Guwahati hotel they are staying at to discuss further strategy.
Shinde is also moving the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena’s move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs.
The Eknath Shinde camp has also challenged the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal. The rebels have sought directions to Zirwal to not take any action on the disqualification plea, which was filed by the Shiv Sena last week, till the matter of his removal is decided.
