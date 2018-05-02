Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 20th, 2020

    ”Honey trap” audio: History-sheeter held for suspected role

    Nagpur: A history sheeter was arrested on Sunday in connection with an audio tape case wherein a plan to “honey trap” some BJP leaders in Nagpur in Maharashtra was purportedly discussed, police said.

    The accused Sahil alias Sameer Khurshid Sayyad (39) has three criminal cases pending against him, including cheating and extortion, an official said.

    Police are also looking for Sayyad”s role, if any, in the audio tape case.

    Pictures of Sayyad reportedly posing with leaders of the BJP and the NCP had surfaced recently, leading to war of words between Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Nagpur MLA Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister.

    One of the cases against Sayyad dates back to 2018 when he allegedly threatened one Shashank Chaudhary at gunpoint and forced him to sign some property papers, the official said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    उत्तर नागपुरातील ५० जणांनी केला भाजपा पक्ष प्रवेश
    उत्तर नागपुरातील ५० जणांनी केला भाजपा पक्ष प्रवेश
    पहली VC फंसी, सभापति ने जताई नाराजगी
    पहली VC फंसी, सभापति ने जताई नाराजगी
    Assailants open fire at rival gangster, wife in Jaitala
    Assailants open fire at rival gangster, wife in Jaitala
    Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms
    Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms
    केंद्रीय मंत्री नितीन गडकरी यांच्या हस्ते बार्गेन्स फ्री डॉट कॉम या इ-कॉमर्स शॉपिंग संकेतस्थळाच उद्घाटन
    केंद्रीय मंत्री नितीन गडकरी यांच्या हस्ते बार्गेन्स फ्री डॉट कॉम या इ-कॉमर्स शॉपिंग संकेतस्थळाच उद्घाटन
    11 yr old ends life over samosa in Nagpur
    11 yr old ends life over samosa in Nagpur
    ”Honey trap” audio: History-sheeter held for suspected role
    ”Honey trap” audio: History-sheeter held for suspected role
    Nagpur district COVID-19 tally reaches 2,959
    Nagpur district COVID-19 tally reaches 2,959
    यशवंत स्टेडीयम वर डॉ आंबेडकर स्मारकच हवे
    यशवंत स्टेडीयम वर डॉ आंबेडकर स्मारकच हवे
    Alexis Multispecialty Hospital partners with MFine to enable virtual medical consultations
    Alexis Multispecialty Hospital partners with MFine to enable virtual medical consultations
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0