    Published On : Mon, Jul 20th, 2020

    Nagpur district COVID-19 tally reaches 2,959

    Nagpur: With addition of 83 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the tally in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district mounted to 2,959, an official said.

    With six more patients succumbing in the day, the fatality count has gone up to 53, including 36 deaths from the city and the rest 17 from the district, an official release said.

    A total of 92 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,881, it said.

    Nagpur district now has 225 active cases.

