Honesty on track: Nagpur Metro returns lost valuables worth Rs 4.5 lakh to commuters

Nagpur: In a heartwarming example of integrity and quick response, Nagpur’s Mazi Metro has once again proven that it’s not just about transportation, but also about trust. In two separate incidents, alert and honest Metro staff went the extra mile to return lost valuables worth Rs 4.5 lakh to their rightful owners.

The first case unfolded at Cotton Market Metro Station, where commuter Rohit Malani accidentally left behind a bag at the ticket counter. Acting swiftly, security guard Rohan spotted the unattended item and immediately informed the station control room. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain items valued at around Rs 3.5 lakh. Fortunately, the presence of a phone number inside the bag enabled the team to contact Malani directly. After a thorough verification process, the bag was returned — completely intact.

In another incident just days earlier, a purse was discovered on a train pulling into Prajapati Nagar Station. Inside were gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4,000 in cash — forgotten by commuter Bina Tembhare as she disembarked. Metro staff checked the purse and found identification documents, which helped them trace and contact Tembhare. She later confirmed ownership and expressed heartfelt gratitude upon receiving her belongings.

Both episodes have drawn widespread appreciation from citizens, highlighting the ethics and diligence of the Metro personnel. At a time when public trust is often strained, these actions serve as a reminder that honesty still runs on track in Nagpur Metro.

