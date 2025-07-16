Honest act: Nagpur Metro guard returns bag with Rs 3.5 lakh valuables

Advertisement



Nagpur: Rohan Shyamrao Gaikwad, a security guard at Nagpur’s Cotton Market Metro Station, has been honoured for his honesty after returning a lost bag containing valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

The incident occured on June 7, when Gaikwad found a bag left by a passenger. He immediately informed Station Controller Amol Meshram. Upon checking the bag, it was found to contain important documents and valuables. Using the RC book inside, the owner, Rohit Mallani, was traced and the bag returned safely.

Recognising this act, Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal felicitated Gaikwad at his office with a certificate of appreciation. Dr Singal also praised Gaikwad’s family, including his wife Karuna, mother Maya, and son Saksham, for their support.