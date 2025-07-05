“Home Is the Safest Place” – Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal

Advertisement



A 50-year-old woman lives in Akash Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar Police Station in Nagpur. She works in the private sector and has two sons. Her elder son Vedant Shaniware is studying in the third year of his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in Pune, while her younger son is in 12th grade (Science stream) and is preparing for the JEE exam.

One day, the younger son did not attend his JEE coaching class. He had woken up late, so his elder brother Vedant frustrated, said to him, “At this age, instead of focusing on studies, why are you acting overly smart?” These words deeply hurt the younger boy, and he held onto them silently. Later that same day, the elder brother Vedant asked him to go to the shop to buy milk and handed him a ₹100 note. The younger boy left on his bicycle—but even by evening, he hadn’t returned.

This caused panic and worry at home. The mother and elder brother Vedant , frightened, immediately filed a missing complaint at Hudkeshwar Police Station. Acting swiftly, the police launched a search operation. Alerts were issued to nearby police stations, and searches were conducted in the surrounding areas, shops, and lanes. While the process of registering a formal offense was underway, the detection and missing persons teams began an intensive search for the 16-year-old boy.

Soon, the police received information that the boy had been spotted at a location about 200 meters from his home. Officers rushed to the spot, safely took him into custody, and ensured his safe return home.

But the story didn’t end there…

Nagpur City Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal made a surprise visit to Hudkeshwar Police Station as part of the city-wide Grievance Redressal Day. He was attentively listening to citizens’ concerns and offering guidance. When the elder brother Vedant learned of the police Commissioner’s presence, he brought his younger brother to the police station to personally thank the officers. He humbly requested the Police Commissioner: “Sir, could you please speak to my younger brother and make him understand?”



A man of great empathy and compassion, Police Commissioner Singal warmly embraced the boy and began a heartfelt conversation. He asked, “What are you studying?” The boy replied, “I’m in 12th standard, preparing for JEE,” but then honestly admitted, “I’m not interested in it at all.” The Police Commissioner turned to the elder brother Vedant who explained, “We only asked him to focus on his studies, but he took it personally and left home.”

The police Commissioner calmly counseled the boy:

“The safest place in the world is your home. Your family loves you and always wants the best for you. It is your primary duty to listen to them.”

At this point, the boy opened up, saying, “I was riding my bicycle all day. I spent ₹30 on a dabeli and ₹20 each on two water bottles. But as night fell, I had no idea where to go. I got scared and was heading home—when the police found me.”

Police Commissioner Singal didn’t stop at comforting words. He handed the boy a blank sheet of paper and said, “Write your feelings down honestly on this paper.”

Before that, he explained,“Running away from home is never the answer to any problem. Outside, there is the risk of falling into bad company—people involved in drugs or crime. Your home is your true shield and protection.”

On that sheet, the boy wrote with great emotion: “I left home yesterday morning because I was under stress. I was extremely worried about my future. My mother and brother were pressuring me to pursue science. But now I have returned. I promise never to do this again. I apologize to my parents, my brother, and my relatives. I especially thank Police Commissioner Sir for guiding me in the right direction. From now on, I will focus on my studies and never stray from the right path.”

After reading what he had written, the entire police station fell into a moment of solemn silence… But along with that silence came a glimmer of hope—that this boy would now move in the right direction, and one day become a responsible citizen working for the nation. This was not the end—it was a true beginning, and it began at home.

At that moment, the Police Commissioner delivered a powerful message:“Let children choose their own careers. Do not impose your choices on them. But as parents, it is your duty to provide them with the right information and guidance at the right time.”

During this surprise visit, the Police Commissioner not only addressed citizens’ complaints but also reviewed the police station’s administration, investigation procedures, and law and order arrangements. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Abhijit Patil (Crime Branch), Senior Police Inspector Shri Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar from Hudkeshwar Police Station, and other officers and staff.