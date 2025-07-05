Luxury Porsche breaks down in middle of Nagpur road, triggers traffic jam

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bizarre incident that caught the attention of commuters, a luxury Porsche car broke down in the middle of the road in Civil Lines, Nagpur, on Friday morning, causing a traffic jam during peak hours.

The high-end vehicle reportedly came to a sudden halt near Board Office Square, with the car locking itself and refusing to start or move. The Porsche, said to belong to a prominent industrialist from the city, became a roadblock, forcing vehicles to queue up and resulting in traffic congestion in the area.

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon realizing the vehicle had locked itself, the person driving the car called for assistance from his staff. Meanwhile, several passersby and motorists attempted to help move the car, but their efforts went in vain for a considerable time.

Eventually, after much effort, the vehicle was towed away from the road, restoring normal traffic flow. The incident sparked curiosity among onlookers, with many stopping to take a closer look at the expensive car stranded in the middle of the road.

The luxury car, worth several crores, breaking down in such a manner has also raised concerns about the reliability and safety of high-end vehicles.