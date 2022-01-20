Home guards’ welfare and upliftment is top priority: DG Dr B K Upadhayay

Nagpur: Thursday brought cheer to the Nagpur Police circle as former Nagpur Police Commissioner IPS Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay has been promoted to Director General (DG) rank. After serving as Top Cop of Nagpur City, Dr Upadhayay donned the hat of Additional Director General (Traffic). During the same, he had conceptualized ‘Mrityunjay Doot’ initiative to bring down fetal accidents on the National Highways with the help of locals by making optimum use of the golden hour in the cases of mishaps.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DG Dr B K Upadhayay, Home Guards expressed his feelings and discussed the future goals.

“I’m honored to be donned the ~half~ *hat* of Home Guard DG. Home Guards play a key role in bandobasts across the state. Taking a special care of Home Guards, their welfare and steps for their upliftments, is the top priority, going ahead,” DG Upadhayay said.

… Shubham Nagdeve





