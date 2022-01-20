DRI arrests man smuggling 3.3 kgs of gold bars to Nagpur at Raipur Railway Station

Nagpur: In a joint operation, the sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raipur on Thursday apprehended a man smuggling 3.3 kgs of foreign origin gold bars from Kolkata to Nagpur, at Raipur Railway Station.

The accused was carrying the gold concealed inside his clothing by strapping on waist, sources said.

Besides the gold, packing material and other items were seized by DRI under Custom Act 1962. Preliminary probe has revealed the syndicate of five members indulged in smuggling of gold of foreign origin in huge quantities for which the payment was made through Hawala channels.





