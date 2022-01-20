Maharashtra to Reopen Schools From January 24

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray approves state education department’s proposal to start schools from Monday.

Physical classes for pre-primary to Class 12 have been allowed to resume.

The Maharashtra government has accepted the proposal submitted by the School Education Department to reopen schools. Classes from primary to higher secondary will be allowed to attend physical schools from January 24. The schools, however, will only reopen in areas with a low Covid count. Maharashtra has adopted a decentralised approach where the local administrations will have the right to take a call on basis of the covid-19 situation in their area.

The state has taken a u-turn on its earlier decision. Maharashtra had first announced to shut schools till February 15, however, after demand from parents and students for reopening, the state has now decided to resume the on-campus classes again. Schools have been shut since mid-March on an on-off basis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The classes are being held online, however, students have reported heavy learning losses.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 12 amid strict Covid-19 protocols from January 24. “CM has agreed to our proposal,” Gaikwad was quoted as saying





