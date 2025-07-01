Home Guard, not cop, seen performing stunt on Nagpur roads: ACP Madhuri Bawiskar

Advertisement



Nagpur: The man seen performing dangerous stunts on a scooter while wearing a police uniform on Nagpur’s Wardhaman Nagar road is not a policeman but a Home Guard, clarified ACP (Traffic) Madhuri Bawiskar.

A few days ago, a video of the stunt went viral on social media, sparking outrage among citizens. In the video, the man, though wearing a helmet, was seen turning backwards on his scooter and folding his hands — all while riding in a reckless and dangerous manner, openly violating traffic rules.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The video also triggered a copycat act, with another individual performing similar stunts from LIC Square to the Automotive Square flyover. Both videos clearly depict blatant violations of traffic norms.

Citizens expressed anger over the lack of strict action by the police in these cases. Many questioned, “When ordinary citizens break traffic rules, they are immediately fined, but why are those in uniform allowed to get away with it?”

Addressing these concerns, ACP Bawiskar informed Nagpur Today that the person seen in the viral video is a Home Guard, not a regular police officer. The traffic police have issued a challan and imposed a fine against him for the violation.

Additionally, a formal complaint has been sent to the District Home Guard office, and the concerned Home Guard personnel has been served a notice, she added.

There is now growing demand from citizens that traffic discipline must apply equally to all, regardless of whether the offender is in uniform or not, and that immediate action should be taken against anyone violating the law.