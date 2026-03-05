Holi horror: Grandmother pours boiling water on 4-year-old in Koradi

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident that has outraged residents, a four-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him in a fit of rage during Holi celebrations in the Koradi area on Tuesday.

The horrific incident occurred in Ward No. 2 of the Aara Machine locality, where the child, identified as Om Harish Wange (4), was playing outside his house with a spray bottle filled with colour as part of the festival celebrations.

According to police sources, Om was spraying colour in a playful manner when some of it accidentally splashed on his grandmother, Sindhu Thakre. Enraged over the incident, Thakre, who had reportedly been filling a bucket with water heated on Holi firewood, allegedly lost her temper and poured the bucket of boiling water directly on the child.

The brutal act left the young boy screaming in pain as he suffered severe burn injuries below the waist. Family members and neighbours rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed that the child has sustained nearly 45 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The entire horrifying episode was captured on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

Police said Om is the son of Sindhu Thakre’s daughter and was living with his parents at her residence. Following the incident, police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who have condemned the alleged act as inhuman and unforgivable, especially against a helpless child during a festival meant to spread joy. Many have demanded strict legal action against the accused grandmother.

Authorities are now probing the matter and are likely to take further action based on medical reports and video evidence.

