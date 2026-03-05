Fact Check: MIHAN in Numbers-Do 90 Companies Really Employ 1.27 Lakh People in Nagpur?

Advertisement

Nagpur: A claim made by Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar stating that 90 companies are operational in Nagpur’s MIHAN project and have generated over 1.27 lakh jobs has drawn attention, prompting a closer look at the actual figures associated with the ambitious industrial hub.

MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur), one of Maharashtra’s largest infrastructure and logistics projects, has long been projected as a major employment engine for the Vidarbha region. While the employment figures mentioned by the minister appear broadly aligned with available estimates, the number of operational companies may require a more nuanced interpretation.

Employment Numbers Largely Plausible

Data from various reports and RTI responses indicate that MIHAN has generated between 1.1 lakh and 1.2 lakh jobs, including both direct and indirect employment.

A breakdown of earlier figures suggested that around 78,000 jobs were created in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area, while approximately 38,000 jobs were generated in the non-SEZ zone, bringing the combined total to around 1.16 lakh jobs.

Considering ongoing industrial activity and new units gradually starting operations, the figure of 1.27 lakh jobs cited by the minister is within a plausible range, especially if indirect employment and ancillary industries are included.

Operational Companies: The Numbers Differ

However, the claim of 90 operational companies appears less straightforward when compared with available industrial data.

Official information from the MIHAN SEZ indicates that around 30 units are operational within the SEZ itself. Across the larger MIHAN project area, which includes both SEZ and non-SEZ industrial zones, approximately 50 to 55 plots are currently operational out of about 130 allotted plots.

Industry observers note that government statements sometimes combine operational companies, companies allotted land, and firms under construction or development, which can push the total number of “associated” companies closer to 90.

Half the Industrial Plots Still Idle

Despite the progress made over the years, MIHAN continues to face challenges in achieving full industrial occupancy. Reports have indicated that nearly half of the allotted industrial plots are yet to become fully operational, while some companies have even lost land allocations due to delays in starting their projects.

This gap between allotted projects and functional industries has been one of the persistent concerns raised by policy analysts and local industry groups.

A Long-Term Vision Still Unfolding

Conceived in the early 2000s, the MIHAN project was envisioned as a major logistics, IT, and manufacturing hub, leveraging Nagpur’s geographic position at the center of India. Early projections suggested the project could eventually generate over one lakh direct jobs, apart from additional indirect employment.

Two decades later, the project has made significant progress but is still evolving toward its original targets.

The Bottom Line

A closer examination suggests:

Job creation figures around 1.27 lakh are broadly consistent with existing estimates , especially when indirect employment is included.

, especially when indirect employment is included. The claim of 90 operational companies likely includes companies allotted land or under development, rather than strictly those currently functioning.

As MIHAN continues to expand with new investments and infrastructure development, the coming years will reveal whether the project can fully realize its promise as one of central India’s largest industrial and employment hubs.

