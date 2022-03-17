Case of woman’s charred body found in Surabardi turns out to be suicide

Nagpur: What was believed to be a case of murder, has taken a twist, as the 23-year-old woman whose charred body was found in Surabardi under Wadi Police Station, has reportedly committed suicide, revealed the police probe.

According to senior police sources, fed up with constant brawl with her boyfriend over petty issues, Nikita Chaudhary had committed suicide.

She reportedly poured petrol on her body and set ablaze. She died of severe burn injuries, revealed autopsy report.

It is pertinent to mention that Nikita who was working with a private firm had gone missing from Tuesday evening.

Following which her parents had lodged a missing with Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station.

On Wednesday evening, a shepherd found a woman’s charred body in the outskirts of the city and informed Wadi Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani and Senior Police Inspector, Wadi, Lalita Todase approached the spot.

From Nikita’s bag, which was found near her body her identity was established. Earlier, it was speculated her boyfriend had killed her. However, initial probe revealed that Nikita had committed suicide.