11,657 offenders fined in 2024 for flouting rules on Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway

Nagpur: Traffic violations on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg have reached alarming levels, with over 11,657 offenders penalized in 2024 alone. The staggering figures highlight a troubling disregard for road safety and traffic laws, despite the risks associated with such behaviour.

The Nagpur City and Rural Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) conducted extensive inspections to crack down on violators, uncovering a wide array of offenses.

Nagpur City RTO cracks the whip

The Nagpur City RTO imposed fines on 6,982 vehicles for various infractions. Among these, riding two-wheelers without helmets emerged as the most common violation, accounting for 2,556 cases.

“Riding without a helmet not only violates traffic rules but also significantly increases the risk of severe injuries in accidents,” explained an RTO official.

Other significant violations included:

•Seat-belt violations: 146 drivers penalized.

• Using mobile phones while driving: 115 cases recorded.

• Over-speeding: 1,519 instances detected, with officials warning that excessive speeds on expressways could lead to catastrophic crashes.

Additionally, 2,388 violations included offenses like driving in the wrong lane, illegal parking, and other rule breaches.

Nagpur Rural RTO steps up enforcement

The Nagpur Rural RTO was equally vigilant, issuing fines to 4,675 offenders. Over-speeding topped the list, with 673 drivers caught exceeding limits.

Other notable violations included:

• Wrong lane driving: 74 instances reported, a dangerous habit that often leads to fatal head-on collisions.

• Drunk driving: Seven cases, which remain a grave concern due to the heightened risk to all road users.

An official from the Nagpur Rural RTO emphasized the need for stricter enforcement, stating, “The Samruddhi Expressway, while a vital corridor for travellers, is plagued by reckless driving and law violations. These figures underscore the urgent need for greater vigilance and public awareness about road safety.”

With thousands of vehicles using the expressway daily, authorities are now urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules and prioritize safety to prevent avoidable accidents.