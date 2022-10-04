Hit by auto, Activa rider falls on road, get crushed under truck in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a freak mishap, an Activa rider, fell on the road after being hit by an auto, was crushed to death by a truck near NIT Plaza under Yashodhara Nagar Police Station here, on Tuesday.
The deceased has not been identified by the filing of this report.
According to police sources, the Activa driver was riding on NIT Plaza road when he was hit by a reckless driven auto. The Activa rider lost his balance and fell on the road. A speeding truck coming from behind then crushed him on the spot. Truck and auto driver, subsequently fled the spot fearing anger of the local.
Yashodhara Nagar Police rushed to spot and sent body for autopsy. Further investigation is on.
