Bombay High Court grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Justice NJ Jamadar pronounced the order at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.
Deshmukh will, however, continue to be lodged in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison since he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in corruption case.
The High Court resumed hearing the bail plea on September 27 a day after Supreme Court directed the High Court to take up the matter this week and dispose it of expeditiously.
On September 28, after hearing both sides extensively, the Court reserved the plea for orders.
Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari with Advocate Aniket Nikam appeared for Deshmukh.
Team of Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh with Advocates Aditya Thakker, Shreeram Shirsat and Amandeep Sra appeared for the central agency.