European Investment Bank Officials Visit Nagpur Metro Project

3-Member Officials’ Team Visits Stations, Discusses Project Aspects

NAGPUR: A 3-member team of European Investment Bank (EIB) Officials visited Nagpur Metro Project. The team was on a two-day visit to Nagpur Metro Rail Project, which concluded today (4th October). The team included Ms Heloise Gornali, Senior Loan Officer (Public Sector Operations), Global Partners Department, Mr Zoltan Donath, Senior Transport Specialist and Mrs Angeliki Kopsachelli, Transport Economist, Mobility Department.

The team discussed the Nagpur Metro Project at length with Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit and also reviewed the proposed Second Phase. The European Union’s (EU) investment bank and is owned by the EU Member States. It is one of the largest supranational lenders in the world. The team was briefed about the various aspects of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project and was given a detailed presentation.

The team of officials visited Khapri and Lokmanya Nagar Metro Stations. The officials inspected Ticket Counter, Parking Areas, Multi-Modal Integration (MMI), Emergency Services, Bio-Digester, and Water Recycling Plant. They also sought information about Digital Ticketing and Feeder Services. The EIB officials were also briefed about the several steps regarding the Property Development (PD) taken by Maha Metro.

The team visited Metro Bhavan and saw the various initiatives like Exhibition Centre, Experience Centre and Operational Control Centre (OCC) taken by Maha Metro. The team was given a presentation about the various aspects of the Nagpur Project. The Director (Project) Shri Mahesh Kumar, Director (Rolling Stock, System and Operations) Shri Sunil Mathur, Director (Strategic Planning) Shri Anil Kokate and Director (Finance) Shri Harinder Pandey were present on the occasion.

