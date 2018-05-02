Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Feb 9th, 2021

    Crime Branch bust online sex racket in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The sleuths of Crime Branch on Monday unearthed an online sex racket den running in flat of Bharat Nagar on Amravati Road. The squad of Crime Branch led by PI Sarthak Nehete raided the flat and arrested two brokers of Haryana and Hyderabad. The cops also rescued three Haryana based girls from the clutches of the accused.

    The names of the accused were given as Krishankumar Deshraj Verma (24), a resident of Hisar (Haryana) and Mohammad Mobin Khan Mohammad Khwaja (23), a resident of Hyderabad. The accused duo is notorious for such acts and has several offenses registered against them. They were running online sex racket in Nagpur.

    About 15 days ago they rented a flat in Swami Sanket Apartment of Bharat Nagar. They started flesh trade with the help of victim girls. They came in contact with the client through an online website. The Crime Branch received a tip-off in this regard. Following which they contacted the accused through a dummy customer. The accused made a deal for a girl at Rs 7000. As soon as the accused accepted the money, police raided the spot and nabbed the accused. Three girls were found in the den. The police seized goods worth Rs 5.57 lakh including a car.

    The action was supervised by DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane.

