History-Sheeter Escapes Police Custody After Attempt to Murder Arrest

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Nagpur: In a major embarrassment for the police, a history-sheeter arrested in an attempt-to-murder case escaped from police custody at Gittikhadan Police Station. The accused, Ashish Wilson, had been arrested by Crime Branch Unit-2, but managed to flee during paperwork before being lodged in the lock-up. Police teams have launched a citywide search to trace him.

The incident stems from an attack near Panchsheel Buddha Vihar in Panchsheel Nagar under the Gittikhadan Police Station limits. Victim Sunny Chandrikapure was standing with a friend when Ashish Wilson, a history-sheeter with around 10 criminal cases, allegedly arrived with his associates. Following an argument, Wilson allegedly attacked Sunny with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious head injuries.

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The injured man was rushed to a hospital, and police registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant offences against the accused and his accomplices.

After the attack, Crime Branch Unit-2 tracked down and arrested Wilson during late-night raids before handing him over to Gittikhadan Police. However, while paperwork was being completed before placing him in the lock-up, the accused allegedly escaped from police custody.

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A massive search operation was immediately launched, and senior police officials were informed. Multiple police teams are now searching for the absconding accused across the city. Investigation into the custody lapse is also underway.

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