History-Sheeter Arrested for Violating Externment Order in Sakkardara

Nagpur: In a swift action, Sakkardara Police apprehended a 23-year-old history-sheeter, Arpit Ramu Zhade, for violating an externment order by entering Nagpur city and rural areas, where he was barred from being present.

At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, April 25, during a routine patrol, a police team received a tip-off about a suspicious individual in the Singada Market area. Upon spotting the police, the man attempted to flee but was quickly chased and detained.

Zhade, a resident of Sheetla Mata Mandir, Budhwar Bazar, Somwaripeth, was found to have a criminal history. It was revealed that he had been externed from both the city and rural limits of Nagpur under order No. 11/2024, issued on November 7, 2024, by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4.

Since Zhade was found within the restricted area without prior permission, he was arrested under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The case was filed by PSI Gangadhar Dahilkar, and Zhade is now in police custody.

