Nagpur Police Head Constable Harshdeep Khobragade Wins Bronze at All India Table Tennis Tournament!

Kochi, Kerala – Harshdeep Khobragade, Head Constable from Nagpur Police Commissionerate, showcased an outstanding performance at the All India Badminton and Table Tennis Cluster 2024-25, winning a bronze medal in the 40+ age category while representing the Maharashtra State Police Table Tennis Team.

This national-level event saw participation from top players across the country. Khobragade’s skill, dedication, and perseverance led to a historic bronze medal for the Maharashtra Police. His performance has been widely applauded.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal congratulated Khobragade and appreciated his achievement, calling it a proud moment for the entire force.

Citizens, fellow officers, and staff of the Nagpur Police Department have extended heartfelt congratulations to Harshdeep Khobragade. His remarkable success not only highlights the sporting talent within the police force but also sets a new benchmark in Maharashtra’s sporting landscape. This achievement is a true inspiration and has brought further prestige to the Maharashtra Police.

