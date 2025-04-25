Bulldozer Action Again in Rajnagar Slum, Nagpur; 50 Huts Demolished

Advertisement



Nagpur: On Thursday, April 24, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), under the directive of the district administration, resumed demolition in the Rajnagar slum, removing 50 encroached huts situated on the land belonging to the National Fire Service College. A heavy police presence was deployed to maintain order during the operation.

Earlier, on April 16, partial demolition had taken place, and this time the action was completed in full. On April 22, residents were served a notice by the NMC’s enforcement department, warning them of the upcoming action.

The demolition began at 6 AM and continued till 2 PM, targeting encroachments near the southern main gate, the eastern side, and the western Public Works Department boundary of the college land. Most residents had already relocated their belongings beforehand.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Harish Raut, Superintendent Sanjay Kamble, and Junior Engineer Bhaskar Malwe.

Some local women protested the demolition, but due to strict police security, the drive proceeded smoothly. JCBs and Poklains were used to carry out the demolition.

Illegal Sheds Removed at Gaddigodam Chowk:

A few unauthorized sheds (3–4 in number) built inside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation school premises at Gaddigodam Chowk were demolished using JCBs and Poklains.

Encroachment Removed from Footpaths in Gandhibagh Zone:

Unauthorized carts and stalls placed along footpaths and roadsides from Mahal to Itwari area were removed. During this drive, approximately one truckload of materials was confiscated.

