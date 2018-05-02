Historic Ravan Dahan to be low-key event this year

Nagpur: The annual historic and traditional Ravan Dahan event will be a low-key affair this year due to Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions thereoff. No effigy of Ravan, Meghnath, and Kumbhakaran, the mythical symbols of evil, will be burned at Kasturchand Park Ground on Dussehra.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated as the tenth day of Navratri or Durga Puja all over India. It marks the significance of victory of Lord Ram over Demon King Ravan.

Sanatan Dharm Yuvak Sabha used to organise the traditional Ravan Dahan at Kasturchand Park every year but this year the event will be held on subdued tone.





