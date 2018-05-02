    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Road rage: Four bike-borne goons try to kill youth in Kapil Nagar

    Nagpur: In a road rage incident, four bike-borne goons attacked a youth with stones and knife and tried to kill him in Kapil Nagar police area here on Wednesday night. Three accused have been arrested in this connection.

    A resident of MHADA Colony, Qtr No. 9, Rahul Sahebrao Markam (24) was returning home on his two-wheeler (MH-49/BF 7696) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. Midway near Kapil Nagar Bazaar Square, the four accused namely Sharukh Ali (25), Mayur Omkar (19), Yash Sonekar (20) and Altamash Mansuri (20), riding on a Bajaj Pulsar bike (MH-49/BF 9884) hit Rahul’s vehicle.

    As Rahul confronted them, the four accused picked up a quarrel and attacked him with stones and a knife and tried to kill him. As the nearby people gathered, the four accused fled the spot.

    Kapil Nagar PSI Rahate, based on Rahul’s complaint, booked the accused under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and managed to arrest three accused namely Mayur Omkar, Yash Sonekar and Altamash Mansuri. Search is on to nab the fourth accused Sharukh Ali.



