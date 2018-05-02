With sanitized pandals, mandatory masks Nagpurians celebrate Navratri amid pandemic

Nagpur: During the pre-COVID times, Navratri celebrations included folk songs, dramas, fairs, dancing and music programmes among other events in the Second Capital of the State. Nagpurians used to perform puja with others at their nearest Puja pandals. However, ever since the novel Corona Virus has hit the world, festivals have become a low-key affair. Though unlike other years, Nagpur will not have Garba nights and massive pandals, people are still finding new ways to celebrate the holy festival.

Adhering to norms issued by the State, devotees are celebrating these nine-days with great fervour and enthusiasm. This year seen here, are different than usual. Citizens wearing face masks, visit a makeshift worship venue in Nagpur during Navratri. Even pandals are being sanitized in the regular interval of time.

Ahead of Navratri, Durga Puja and Dusshera, the State Home Department said festivals need to be celebrated in a simple manner. Instead of hosting cultural events that could draw crowds, the Maharashtra Government has advised mandals to host health-related events or camps.

The highest of the idol has been reduced to 4 feet for mandals and 2 feet for home worship. No procession should be held for either sthapana or visarjan of the idol. In containment zones, visarjan May not be allowed, the circular stated.





