Goon with pistol rams BMW into road divider, arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: A notorious criminal was arrested by Kotwali Police in Nagpur after he drove a BMW onto a road divider under the influence of alcohol in the Juni Shukrawari area. Police seized a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Sunil Mahalle (30), a resident of Prem Nagar, Shriramwadi.

According to the police, the incident happened around midnight on July 31 when the control room received a tip-off about a car accident involving a BMW. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Ritesh Aher from Kotwali Police Station quickly reached the spot and detained Shubham.

Further investigation revealed that Shubham was a known criminal. In 2024, Tehsil Police had registered a case against him and seized a country-made pistol. He also has a case under the NDPS Act registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station, and was absconding. Police have now registered a new case against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act and presented him in court, where he has been remanded to one-day police custody. Further investigation is on.