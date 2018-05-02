HIRE BEST MOVING COMPANY IN PUNE FROM ASSURESHIFT

AssureShifthas made it easy for people to hire trusted and reliable packers and movers in Pune, and other major Indian cities since 2016. Pune is ‘The Queen of Deccan’, it’s widely regarded as the 2nd major ‘IT hub of India’ and the top’ automobile and manufacturing hub of India’.

Relocating anywhere in or around Pune could be stressful, mainly if you choose to shift by yourself. There are chances of damaging your goods/property or injuring yourself because of factors like shortage of manpower, lack of tools and equipment, etc. This will drain all your physical and mental strength too. Hire professional packers and movers Puneto ease your home shifting process.

Hiring a genuine shifting company is not that easy as you may fall into the trap of fraudulent movers and packers, who will involve you in moving scams. So before hiring you must completely verify the background of the packing moving company by checking their company profile, registration documents, previous customer feedback, etc., which is actually time-consuming and exhausting.

Sometimes even after complete verification, you may accidentally hire a wrong moving company. It’s best to hire from a trusted relocation reference website like AssureShift.

Top Features of AssureShift

Verified Packers in Pune

We carry out complete telephonic as well as in-person verification of all the movers in Pune before making their profiles available to customers. We check their website, verify their registration documents, company profiles, services offered, ratings, past performance record, brand reputation, etc., of our associated packers-movers. To make sure our customers get the bestquality services, we personally visit their office location in Pune to confirm their address and also make sure their address proof provided matches with GST and Owner’s ID proofs.

Completely Organized List of Movers

We have a well-organized list of packing-moving service companies in Pune and also for other cities. You can go through our list of packers movers and shortlist 4-5 relevant moving companies nearby. Contact them, explain your shifting requirements, and get charge estimations. Use filters like near me, services, years of experience, charges, star ratings, etc., to find the most suitable movers.

Service Localities

Our partnered packers in Pune offer their services in areas like Hadapsar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Pimple Saudagar, Aundh, Wakad, Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Magarpatta, Baner, PimpriChinchwad, Shivaji Nagar, Nigdi, and various other localities in and around Pune.

Instant Quotes from 3 Best Match Packers

Share your shifting requirements on our portal, and our team will quickly get back to you with details and free quotes of 3 most suitable packing companies near you. You can quickly compare factors like company profile, offered services, charges, rating & reviews, etc., and hire the best matched moving service provider.

Routine Feedback & Quality Maintenance

To make sure we don’t compromise with service quality, we regularly conduct quality maintenance of packers-movers partnered with us. We reward packing companies with higher rank, who provide promised service and blocking or blacklisting movers who provided poor-quality service.

Customer Support from Start to End

Our customer care team is available at all times to clarify all your queries from the time you fill query form till final goods delivery. We ensure quick response and effective issue resolution for all your problems faced during relocation and take necessary actions against your complaints. We also help our customers claim compensation for their goods is damaged or lost.

How to Hire From AssureShift

Follow these simple steps to find the best packers and movers in Pune and other Indian cities from AssureShift:

Share your relocation requirements like your name, contact number, origin & destination location, services required, size of the house, major goods you are moving, etc., by calling our support team or filling in the query form. Our team will analyze your needs and quickly refer 3 best packers-movers near you, who meet your shifting requirements, with their details and free price estimations. Go through the previous customers feedback to know about the moving company from the customer’s point of view, and to know whether they faced any issues with the packers. Quickly compare factors like company profile, charges estimation, offered services, feedback, star ratings, etc., and hire the best match moving company based on your shifting requirements and budget.

Conclusion

Hire professional packers and movers in Pune via AssureShift, your packers-movers referral portal. Our website helps save time for people who cannot spend their time in background verification of the packers. We have a strong network of verified packing service companies who offer top-class services at a reasonable charge. All you need to do is share your relocation requirements in our portal, and we will suggest the best 3 shifting companies; compare their profile, years of experience, brand reputation, cost quotations, ratings, reviews, and services offered and choose accordingly. We assure you get the best relocation experience in Pune.