Advertising agency director warns MLA Mohan Matte over unpaid dues

Nagpur: For the past one year, medium and small businessmen have been going through the toughest economic crisis owing to the Corona outbreak. Adding woes in this stern condition, many traders have been often harmed by men in white collars. In the similar incident, annoyed of constant false assurance over pending dues, the operator of a well-known advertising agency of the city has warned a MLA to pay for the advertisements he had put soon; otherwise he would commit suicide along with his mother and father, and the only person to be held responsible would be the MLA.

The director of the advertising agency has sent a message to the BJP MLA Mohan Mate of the city, that at his behest, he had put an advertisement on the occasion of the late Gopinath Munde’s birthday (12 December), MLA’s birthday (28 December) and Nitin Gadkari’s birthday (27 May). While the victim has been getting advertisements for 9 years, MLA Mate owes the agency Rs. 9,88,000. However, Mate has not paid a single rupee till March 1, 2021.

Tired of constant false assurances, the victim has warned MLA that if he does not receive that payment by Saturday, he will commit suicide along with his parents. In the meantime, if anything happens to his family, MLA Mate will be responsible for it, reads the letter.

The director of the advertising agency has already texted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrakant Patil, City BJP President Praveen Datke, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Girish Vyas, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLA Vikas Thackeray, MLC Abhijit Wanjari, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City and Police Inspector of Bajaj Nagar Police Station in this regards.