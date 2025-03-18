Nagpur violence echoes in Parliament, Congress MP says CM Fadnavis failed in his Rajdharma

Advertisement



New Delhi/Nagpur: The communal violence in Nagpur has resonated in Parliament, with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury demanding an urgent discussion on what she termed a “complete breakdown of communal harmony and law and order” in Maharashtra’s Second Capital.

During the ongoing Budget Session, Chowdhury submitted a suspension notice in the Upper House, urging Parliament to prioritize a debate on the unprecedented riots that have rocked Nagpur — a city that, she emphasized, has never witnessed such communal strife in its 300-year history.

Congress accuses CM of ‘weaponizing history’

The violence erupted following rumours of the desecration of a sacred text during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Maharashtra. The unrest led to vandalism of houses, vehicles, and a clinic, forcing authorities to impose curfew in several areas of Nagpur.

Chowdhury strongly criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of exploiting historical narratives to fuel division and unrest in Maharashtra.

“Over the past several days, the Chief Minister himself has attempted to weaponize a 300-year-old historical episode, using it as a tool to create distractions and disturbances,” she alleged.

‘CM failed in his Rajdharma,’ says Congress

The Congress MP held Fadnavis directly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation, accusing him of failing in his constitutional duty to maintain peace.

“It is the Chief Minister’s Rajdharma (constitutional duty) to ensure harmony and uphold the rule of law. However, his failure to do so has led to this crisis,” Chowdhury asserted in her statement.

With tensions high in Nagpur and political pressure mounting in Delhi, the opposition is expected to escalate its criticism of the Maharashtra Government in the coming days. Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the city as authorities work to restore order and prevent further violence.

