Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office

Nagpur: Hindi Pakhwada was inaugurated in the office of the Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlement) – II, Maharashtra, Nagpur 13th September, 2019 on the occasion of “Hindi Diwas” with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the hands of Shri L. Hanging, Accountant General.

Dr. Ridham Bhadja, Deputy Accountant General (Admin/VLC) and Rajbhashaa Adhikaari read out the message of Union Home Minister, released by Rajbhasha Vibhag, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Shri Beju Joseph, Deputy Accountant General (Entitlement) was also present on the occasion.

The details of activities and achievements of the office relating to promotion of Hindi during FY 2018-19 were elaborately presented by Shri Ashok Chanore, Welfare Officer.

Various competitions/programmes such as ‘Essay Writing’, ‘Noting and Drafting’, ‘Translation’, ‘Story writing based on picture’, Word Puzzle Quiz, Symbol and Logo competition, Quiz, Light Musical competitions and ‘Kavi Sammelan’ have been organized during the Hindi Fortnight from 13.09.2019 to 27.09.2019.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Shri Satish Dubey, Hindi Officer. Smt Suman Mishra compered the programme.

Shri Vishpant Ramteke, Shri Anil Singh and Shri Rahul Kumar worked hard for the success of the function. A large number of officers and officials attended the inaugural function.