Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 16th, 2019

Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office

Nagpur: Hindi Pakhwada was inaugurated in the office of the Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlement) – II, Maharashtra, Nagpur 13th September, 2019 on the occasion of “Hindi Diwas” with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the hands of Shri L. Hanging, Accountant General.

Dr. Ridham Bhadja, Deputy Accountant General (Admin/VLC) and Rajbhashaa Adhikaari read out the message of Union Home Minister, released by Rajbhasha Vibhag, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Shri Beju Joseph, Deputy Accountant General (Entitlement) was also present on the occasion.

The details of activities and achievements of the office relating to promotion of Hindi during FY 2018-19 were elaborately presented by Shri Ashok Chanore, Welfare Officer.

Various competitions/programmes such as ‘Essay Writing’, ‘Noting and Drafting’, ‘Translation’, ‘Story writing based on picture’, Word Puzzle Quiz, Symbol and Logo competition, Quiz, Light Musical competitions and ‘Kavi Sammelan’ have been organized during the Hindi Fortnight from 13.09.2019 to 27.09.2019.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Shri Satish Dubey, Hindi Officer. Smt Suman Mishra compered the programme.

Shri Vishpant Ramteke, Shri Anil Singh and Shri Rahul Kumar worked hard for the success of the function. A large number of officers and officials attended the inaugural function.

Happening Nagpur
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Nagpur Crime News
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Maharashtra News
महामार्गावरील सर्व दिवे एलईडीच लावणार : नितीन गडकरी
महामार्गावरील सर्व दिवे एलईडीच लावणार : नितीन गडकरी
सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या ७५ वारसदरांना नियुक्तीचे आदेश
सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या ७५ वारसदरांना नियुक्तीचे आदेश
Hindi News
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
Trending News
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Featured News
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Trending In Nagpur
LED lights to be installed on national highways: Gadkari
LED lights to be installed on national highways: Gadkari
CATC – 613 of 2 mah arty bty ncc,Nagpur held at Pipla
CATC – 613 of 2 mah arty bty ncc,Nagpur held at Pipla
Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office
Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur
Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur
Miscreants torch two cars in Lakadganj, Jaripatka
Miscreants torch two cars in Lakadganj, Jaripatka
बढ़ती महंगाई, बेरोजगारी के विरोध में किया गया प्रदर्शन
बढ़ती महंगाई, बेरोजगारी के विरोध में किया गया प्रदर्शन
कोयला एवं इस्पात संसदीय समिति में सांसद महात्मे की नियुक्ति
कोयला एवं इस्पात संसदीय समिति में सांसद महात्मे की नियुक्ति
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145