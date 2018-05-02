Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 16th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Aurangabad HC slaps Rs 50,000 fine on doctor for recording court proceedings

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has slapped Rs 50,000 fine on a doctor who was found guilty of recording the court proceedings on the ongoing trial on September 11. Though quantum punishment of this offense was seven days in jail or fine of Rs 1,00,000, Dr. Vikram Deshmukh pleaded guilty and apologized the court and stated that he will deposit a fine of Rs 50,000 instead. Following which Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge directed Dr. Deshmukh to deposit Rs 50,000 fine before September 25, 2019.

During the trial of interim relief in the case Gangabai Ramrao Koppawar versus the State of Maharashtra, the Sheristedar of the court was informed by the clerk of the Court that one person who is accompanying the husband of the petitioner was video recording the proceedings in the court. Acting swiftly, the clear confiscated the cell phone belonged to Dr. Deshmukh and produced before the court. Thereafter it was conceded that Dr. Deshmukh has made a video recording of the court proceedings.

Happening Nagpur
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Nagpur Crime News
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Maharashtra News
महामार्गावरील सर्व दिवे एलईडीच लावणार : नितीन गडकरी
महामार्गावरील सर्व दिवे एलईडीच लावणार : नितीन गडकरी
सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या ७५ वारसदरांना नियुक्तीचे आदेश
सफाई कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या ७५ वारसदरांना नियुक्तीचे आदेश
Hindi News
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
Trending News
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Featured News
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Trending In Nagpur
Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office
Hindi Fortnight inaugurated in A.G. (A&E) Office
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
बिना ‘कैफो’ के नागपुर मनपा
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur
Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur
Miscreants torch two cars in Lakadganj, Jaripatka
Miscreants torch two cars in Lakadganj, Jaripatka
बढ़ती महंगाई, बेरोजगारी के विरोध में किया गया प्रदर्शन
बढ़ती महंगाई, बेरोजगारी के विरोध में किया गया प्रदर्शन
कोयला एवं इस्पात संसदीय समिति में सांसद महात्मे की नियुक्ति
कोयला एवं इस्पात संसदीय समिति में सांसद महात्मे की नियुक्ति
महापौर नंदा जिचकार यांची ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाईम्स’ने घेतली दखल
महापौर नंदा जिचकार यांची ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाईम्स’ने घेतली दखल
Mayor Nanda Jichkar accelerates clean energy initiatives on a Global level with Mission Innovation
Mayor Nanda Jichkar accelerates clean energy initiatives on a Global level with Mission Innovation
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145