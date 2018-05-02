Aurangabad HC slaps Rs 50,000 fine on doctor for recording court proceedings

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has slapped Rs 50,000 fine on a doctor who was found guilty of recording the court proceedings on the ongoing trial on September 11. Though quantum punishment of this offense was seven days in jail or fine of Rs 1,00,000, Dr. Vikram Deshmukh pleaded guilty and apologized the court and stated that he will deposit a fine of Rs 50,000 instead. Following which Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge directed Dr. Deshmukh to deposit Rs 50,000 fine before September 25, 2019.

During the trial of interim relief in the case Gangabai Ramrao Koppawar versus the State of Maharashtra, the Sheristedar of the court was informed by the clerk of the Court that one person who is accompanying the husband of the petitioner was video recording the proceedings in the court. Acting swiftly, the clear confiscated the cell phone belonged to Dr. Deshmukh and produced before the court. Thereafter it was conceded that Dr. Deshmukh has made a video recording of the court proceedings.