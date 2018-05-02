Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Sep 16th, 2020

    Hindi Diwas Celebration at the Achievers Pre-School

    To the mark the significance of our official language Hindi, Hindi-Diwas is celebrated on the
    14 th of September every year. Like all events this year, Hindi-Diwas was also celebrated virtually by the Achievers Pre-School.

    Various activities were planned for different classes by the event in charge Ms. Deepmala Bhatnagar . The children of LKG and Ukg enthusiastically participated in it and shared Hindi
    poems and stories . The event was in a presentation format and the best entries were awarded certificates.

    The school organises this event every year to help inculcate love and knowledge for the language that connects the citizens of India.

