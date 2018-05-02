Hindi Diwas Celebration at the Achievers Pre-School

To the mark the significance of our official language Hindi, Hindi-Diwas is celebrated on the

14 th of September every year. Like all events this year, Hindi-Diwas was also celebrated virtually by the Achievers Pre-School.

Various activities were planned for different classes by the event in charge Ms. Deepmala Bhatnagar . The children of LKG and Ukg enthusiastically participated in it and shared Hindi

poems and stories . The event was in a presentation format and the best entries were awarded certificates.

The school organises this event every year to help inculcate love and knowledge for the language that connects the citizens of India.