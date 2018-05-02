Video: SBI’s ATM loot captured on CCTV in Nagpur

Nagpur: An incident of ATM theft has been caught live in a video which has gone viral. The miscreants looted the money by inserting a screwdriver into it, which led to system failure in an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) in Nagpur. Entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The thief broke the shutter of a cash dispenser of an ATM of SBI at Dwarka Complex, Ashirvad Nagar in Sakkardara area, and stole Rs 1.66 lakh from it.

The incident took place between 6 am and 7.45 am on September 12 when there was no security guard at the ATM kiosk situated on the mezzanine floor at Dwarka Complex.

A thief, in his 30s, gained entry into the SBI ATM kiosk. He broke open the cash shutter of the ATM and made away with Rs 1.66 lakh. SBI authorities visited the ATM kiosk with the conservancy staff on being informed and noticed the broken ATM.

Following a complaint lodged by Shridhar Bhauraoji Kedar (39), a resident of Plot No 145-A, Shiv Nagar, Durgapur, Sakkardara Police registered a case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code. On the basis of the CCTV footage, police were trying to establish the identity of the thief.

Watch video here: https://youtu.be/Vgpwu1kmbU8