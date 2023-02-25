Body of 35-year-old missing man found in well in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A 35-year-old man who was missing for the last three-days was found dead inside a well in his maternal grandparents’ house in Gittikhadan area here, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Aniket Rangari.

According to police sources, Aniket was living with his grandfather Ramesh Ramteke at Plot No 38 Nehru Colony. Aniket had gone missing three-days-back. A complaint in this connection was also lodged with Gittikhadan Police Station.

However, on Saturday, when the house-help of Ramteke was fetching water from a well she discovered a body floating inside the well. Locals then alerted Gittikhadan Police.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Gittikhadan Police and Fire and Emergency Department rushed to the spot.

Fire Officials have fished out the body and sent it for autopsy.

Gittikhadan Police in the meantime have registered a case of accidental death and probing further.

