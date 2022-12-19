Rs 10,09,511 cr loans written off in 5 years: Govt

Scheduled commercial banks have written off loans amounting to over Rs 10.09 lakh crore in the last five financial years and the process of recovery of dues from the borrowers continues, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sitharaman said recovery in NPA (non performing asset) accounts, including written-off loans, was an on-going process. According to Reserve Bank of India data, public sector banks have recovered Rs 4,80,111 crore, including Rs 1,03,045 crore from written-off loans, during the last five financial years, she said.

“As per inputs received from the RBI, scheduled commercial banks have written off an amount of Rs 10,09,511 crore during the last five financial years,” Sitharaman said during Question Hour.

The borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues, she added. Banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available, Sitharaman added.

The actions include filing of a suit in civil courts or in Debts Recovery Tribunals, action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, filing of cases in the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, through negotiated settlement and compromise and sale of NPAs.

“Therefore, write-off does not benefit the borrowers,” she said.

