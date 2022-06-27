High rates, low amenities: Housing schemes in Nagpur’s outskirts proving a damp squib!

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the apartment culture of metro cities mushrooming in the Second Capital of the State, many builders sensed the opportunity and launched various housing society schemes, mostly in the outskirts of Nagpur city. While the ambitious projects aimed to raise easy money for the builders; high rates and low amenities are proving to be a damper on their plan.

“There are two things Nagpurians want when it comes to their dream home: huge space and an independent home, and they just can’t compromise with it. Period! Despite knowing this, many builders launched several housing society schemes at the outskirts of the city. These societies are quite away from the city, have less space in their apartments and compared to amenities they are offering are being priced high, are some key reasons that these housing schemes are turning a damp squib in Nagpur,” informed a broker on the condition of anonymity.