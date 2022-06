Advertisement

Nagpur: Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Monday provided Rs 4 lakh aid to the family of Itwari Peth resident, who died in the lightning strike on June 21. District Collector Vimala R, MLA Raju Parve of Umred Constituency and others were present on this occasion.

Usha Ravindra Mandhalkar, a resident of Itwari Peth was killed in a lightning strike on June 21. Following the incident, MLA Raju Parve made efforts to provide necessary aid to the family of the deceased.