Luxury costs dear: Taxes adding up to around 60-70% of your car amount

Advertisement

Nagpur: A normal middle-class family often has a four-wheeler in their check list, which obviously, they tick last! Buying a new car is considered as an achievement for many as it brings luxury de facto to Indian families. However, while buying a new car, if you could review the invoice, you would surely be taken aback by the amount of taxes mounted on the new member of your family.

There has been a 15-20% hike reported in the recent time, due to low productivity and even after that you would have to wait around eight-nine months for the delivery (if you have any specific models or colour in mind). Even after so much hustle, you would end up putting around 60% of the car amount in the Government’s pocket in the form of various taxes.