MIDC cops arrest two thieves selling stolen goods

Nagpur: Acting on a tipoff, the squad of MIDC Police arrested two thieves who were selling stolen goods near Shivrani Lawn, in Waghdhara. Besides arresting accused identified as Chandan Shivpurjan Shah (19), a resident of Kartik Nagar Zone and Akash Vyankat Damahe (Bhalerao) (20), a resident of Bhim Nagar, Isasani, cops have recovered gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 2.66 lakh.

According to police sources, MIDC Police received secret information regarding two men selling stolen goods near Shivrani Lawn, Guptawadi Tekadi, Waghdhara on July 16. Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of MIDC Police comprising Senior Police Inspector Umesh Besarkar, PI Kalyani Humne, API Prashant Sable, PSI Santoshkumar Ramlod, Police Constable Omprakash Khadate, NPC Rajesh Warthi, Vijay Jane, Sharad Nakhre, Police Shepoi Sachin Sonone, Ashwin Mishra approached the site and surrounded the accused.

On asking them about goods, the duo failed to provide any bills. Following which cops rounded them up at MIDC Police. During the interrogation, the duo confessed that two months back they had stolen valuables from three houses and were selling them to earn money.

Cops have booked them under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed under arrest.

The action was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 1 Lohit Matani and ACP (MIDC Division) Tejale.

