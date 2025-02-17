High-flying way: Running late for exam, this Maha student paraglides to college to dodge traffic

Mumbai: A student from Maharashtra’s Satara district found a high-flying way to dodge traffic and make it to his exams on time, by paragliding to his college. No, you read that correctly. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Samarth Mahangade, a student from Pasarani village in Wai Taluka, made the daring decision when he realised he had just minutes to reach his exam centre but was stuck in a jam.

The viral video shows Samarth soaring through the sky, college bag in tow, before landing near his exam centre. Dressed in full paragliding gear, he made an entrance that left social media users stunned.

Reports suggest Samarth was in Panchgani for personal work on the day of his exam. Realising he would be caught in heavy traffic on Wai-Panchgani road, he took an unconventional route – paragliding straight to his destination.

Adventure sports expert Govind Yewale and his team from GP Adventure in Panchgani arranged the flight, ensuring a safe landing near his college.

The video was originally shared by a user who goes by the username ‘Insta_Satara’ on Instagram.

Social media users had plenty to say about this sky-high stunt. Several admired his quick thinking, while others couldn’t help but joke about the situation.

Satara, known for its scenic landscapes, is a popular spot for paragliding, but one would never have expected it to be used as a last-minute exam hack.