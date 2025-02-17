‘Love at first sight’! Vintage beauties captivate the hearts of Nagpurians!!

The ‘Heritage on Wheels -- Vintage Car Exhibition,’ was organized by the Central India Vintage Automotive Association (CIVAA) in Nagpur

Nagpur: It was the proverbial “Love at first sight.” It was nostalgia on wheels as vintage beauties rolled into the city, leaving Nagpurians mesmerized. The ‘Heritage on Wheels — Vintage Car Exhibition,’ organized by the Central India Vintage Automotive Association (CIVAA), drew a massive crowd at Raman Science Centre in Nagpur on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal, an automobile enthusiast himself, graced the event as the chief guest, while Kartik Kale, Director of Jaika Motors, was the guest of honour. Over 30 classic cars and 37 vintage two-wheelers were showcased, drawing in around 8,000 visitors from all age groups.

A walk through automotive history

The showstopper of the exhibition was the 1:1 working model of the 1886 Benz Motorwagen — the world’s first car — which became an instant crowd favourite. The three stunning convertibles — 1948 Singer 9 Roadster, 1946 MGTC, and 1964 Triumph TR 4A — were among the most photographed vehicles.

Among the motorcycles, the 1922 Harley Davidson with a sidecar, owned by Rajesh Gupta, stood as the oldest in the collection. Meanwhile, wartime despatch rider bikes such as the ‘Matchless’ and ‘Nortons’ from World War II, along with three classic BMWs from the 1940s and ’50s, drew history buffs and motorheads alike.

A bus with a story

One of the most intriguing exhibits was a 1942 Chevrolet bus, aptly named ‘Rajmata’ by its owner. The vehicle, retaining its original U.S.-made patina, continues to run on its classic six-cylinder inline OHV petrol engine.

Wartime nostalgia was further amplified with the display of three Willys/Ford jeeps (GPW) from World War II and a fleet of Willys models from the 1950s and ’60s. These jeeps, originally built for the Allied Forces, were produced under a U.S. presidential directive that temporarily halted civilian vehicle production to focus solely on defence requirements.

Bridging generations

For older visitors, the event was a walk down memory lane, with many reminiscing about seeing these vehicles on city roads in their prime. Meanwhile, the younger generation marvelled at the evolution of automotive engineering, capturing countless selfies with the exhibits.

To cater to modern classic enthusiasts, CIVAA also showcased a meticulously maintained Premier Padmini alongside iconic two-stroke motorcycles such as the Yamaha RX 100, RD 350, and Suzuki Shogun. For many, it was their first close-up encounter with these legendary machines. Several Lambrettas and Vespas from yore also took part.

Preserving the legacy

CIVAA aims to encourage vintage vehicle owners to restore and maintain their prized possessions for future showcases. The exhibition was a collaborative effort, with key contributions from Manoj Panda, Project Coordinator, and Charudutta Pulliwar, Education Officer at Raman Science Centre. CIVAA’s Secretary Dr. Anjan Chatterjee and Vice President Shahrukh Cassad played a pivotal role in coordinating the event.

With its successful turnout and enthusiastic response, the ‘Heritage on Wheels’ exhibition proved to be more than just a display—it was a celebration of automotive history, bridging generations through a shared passion for vintage elegance.