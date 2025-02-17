Disaster averted at Nagpur Railway Station as oil tanker wagon catches fire

Nagpur: A disaster loomed large over Nagpur Railway Station on Sunday afternoon when an oil tanker wagon suddenly burst into flames, throwing the station into a state of chaos and fear. The thick black smoke billowing from the burning tanker sent passengers into a frenzy, triggering scenes of mass panic and confusion.

The ill-fated tanker, en route from Ratlam to Tarali in Chandrapur, had just rolled onto the mainline between platform number one and two when flames erupted from one of the wagons carrying diesel. To make matters worse, the Telangana Express had just arrived on platform number one, and many passengers mistook the smoke as coming from their train, leading to a frantic rush to escape.

Terrified travellers bolted from the platforms, some dashing into station restaurants for cover, while others scrambled for exits, fearing a catastrophic explosion. The station transformed into a scene of chaos as people shouted and ran in all directions, creating a near-stampede situation.

Railway authorities jumped into action, grabbing fire extinguishers in a desperate bid to contain the blaze. However, their efforts proved insufficient, forcing them to summon the fire brigade. Within moments, firefighters arrived and swiftly got to work, battling the inferno while railway officials cut off the high-voltage overhead electric wires to prevent further disaster.

The burning tanker was later transported to the Ajni Railway Yard for a detailed inspection. Meanwhile, Indian Oil officials rushed to the scene to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses described moments of sheer horror as they watched the flames dance dangerously close to other trains. RPF personnel, railway police, and station staff risked their lives to bring the situation under control, averting what could have been an unprecedented catastrophe. Senior railway officials conducted an on-the-spot review, emphasizing the need for stricter safety measures to prevent such terrifying incidents in the future.

Though the flames were eventually doused, the lingering fear among passengers was evident. What started as a routine day at Nagpur Railway Station turned into a nightmare that left thousands shaken, reminding everyone of the lurking dangers that come with transporting highly flammable materials through crowded areas.