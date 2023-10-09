Nagpur’s Studio S Fashions 2.0: A hub of creative fashion and women empowerment

Nagpur: Studio S, the brainchild of NIFT designer Shikha Verma Thutheja, celebrated its grand relaunch as “Studio S Fashions 2.0” in the heart of Sadar, Nagpur. This designer wear destination for men has undergone a significant transformation after a successful decade in the industry. The renewed Studio S Fashions promises a unique blend of men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, beauty products, and a special emphasis on women-led brands. Nagpur Today’s Special Correspondent Avani Arya visited Studio S Fashions’ grand relaunch and shed light on the grand features.

Shikha Verma Thutheja, the driving force behind Studio S Fashions, has always been an advocate for women empowerment. Recognizing the importance of financial independence for women, she has taken the bold step of creating a platform that champions women-led brands. Her journey from a self-made businesswoman to a successful designer is a testament to her understanding of the challenges faced by working women.

Studio S Fashions’ latest men’s wear collection for the upcoming Navratri festivities showcases vibrant kurta-pyjama sets adorned with beautiful embellishments. The printed Nehru Jackets and blazers are bound to turn heads at weddings and other special occasions. In addition to the men’s wear collection, Shikha has also curated a stunning assortment of ethnic and formal wear designed by talented women designers.

Studio S Fashions is not just about men’s wear; it’s a celebration of women entrepreneurs and their creativity. Here’s a glimpse of some of the women-led brands that have found a home at Studio S Fashions:

• Fatema Saify – Designer Label: Specializing in Bespoke Sustainable Fashion.

• Urban Threads by Bhavna Lohia: Offering smart women’s wear in digital prints and more.

• Gwen: Showcasing women’s ethnic lehengas and saris.

• Khadi India by Insiya: Presenting casual wear for women with timeless elegance.

• Aartyz: Featuring Hand Block printed cottons.

In a significant expansion, Studio S Fashions now introduces two new segments — Jewellery and Beauty Products, both crafted by women entrepreneurs. These additions aim to provide customers with an all-encompassing fashion and beauty experience. Notable brands in these segments include:

• Johar Jewellery by Rhea Makhija: A luxury and contemporary jewellery collection popular among the younger generation.

• Beauty Brands: Including V Herbs by Nafeesa Vali, Basique by Munira Ali, and Indo herbals by Shachi Mallick. These products are known for their traditional, natural, and handcrafted appeal.

Studio S Fashions stands out as a pioneering concept in Nagpur, offering a diverse range of fashion outfits for both men and women, accessories, and beauty products — all while championing the talent and creativity of women entrepreneurs. This relaunch marks a significant milestone for Studio S Fashions as it continues to evolve and empower women in the world of fashion and business.

With its dedication to women empowerment and a fusion of creative fashion, Studio S Fashions 2.0 is poised to become a must-visit destination for fashion enthusiasts in Nagpur and beyond.

“We look forward to more collaborations, more power to Women,” said Shikha Verma Thutheja

