BSNL set to rollout 4G in 80 villages of Nagpur district by year end

Nagpur: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set to roll out 4G services in Nagpur district by the year end. Groundwork for the services is going on at a fast pace to herald a new digital era for citizens of the district, said Yash Panhekar, General Manager, Business Area, Nagpur.

He was addressing a press conference held at BSNL office, on Thursday. “Total 150 new Base Transceiver System (BTS) are being added to the network of existing 35 that are being upgraded. Hopefully, within the next few months, our customers can feel the difference. Since BSNL is identified as a strategic public sector undertaking (PSU), the equipment being used are all Made in India as national interest is paramount,” he added.

