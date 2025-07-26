High Court ultimatum to Centre, State over mandatory smart power meters

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a final ultimatum to the Central and State Governments, directing them to file their responses in a petition filed by the Vidarbha Electricity Consumers Association. The petition challenges the compulsory installation of smart prepaid electricity meters, demanding that the process be declared illegal and halted immediately.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Vrushali Joshi. Despite earlier directions, neither Centre nor the State has submitted their replies. The court has now clearly stated that this is the final opportunity for them to do so. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 14.

Gold Rate 26 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,300 /- Gold 22 KT 91,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Earlier, the High Court had given two weeks to the State Government’s Electricity Department and other respondents to respond. At that time, the court also asked the petitioners to explain why prepaid smart meters should not be allowed. In response, the Vidarbha Electricity Consumers Association submitted an affidavit which raised the concerns about the forced rollout of smart meters. During the previous hearing, Government Pleader and senior Adv Devendra Chauhan, representing the State, had informed the court that the smart meter plan follows the Smart Grid Mission guidelines, which were issued on January 18, 2015.

He added that the process is being carried out under Section (3) of the Installation and Operation of Meters (Amendment Regulations)-2019. The High Court has now made it clear: If no reply is submitted by the next date, the matter will proceed without the views of the Centre and State.