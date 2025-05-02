High Court to Govt: Final Deadline to Fill Police Vacancies by June 23

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court has issued a final ultimatum to the Maharashtra Government to clarify when it will fill hundreds of vacant police posts, giving it until June 23 to respond.

The court took suo motu cognizance of media reports highlighting accidents caused by pothole-ridden city roads. During the hearing, the bench was informed of the city’s chaotic traffic and acute police staff shortages.

Court-appointed amicus curiae Adv. Rahil Mirza noted that 447 sanctioned posts remain unfilled, and an additional 391 officers are urgently needed—totaling 838 vacant positions, including inspectors and constables. He criticized the government for dragging its feet and called for immediate action.

The court said delays are putting excessive stress on the existing police force and reiterated previous orders from November 2024 and February 2025 to prioritize recruitment.

Road Conditions Slammed

In related observations, the court condemned the poor condition of city roads, blaming mismanagement and unplanned construction. Even newly built cement roads have developed potholes and caused waterlogging due to height differences, worsening driving conditions.

The court called for accountability, with Adv. Mirza requesting police action against those responsible for unsafe infrastructure.

